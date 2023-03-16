SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A person is dead after a crash in St. Tammany Parish Wednesday night (March 15th).
It happened on Interstate 12 near Airport Road around 10:00 p.m.
Reports show, the victim was crossing the lane when they were hit by a driver of a 18-wheeler.
The victim died on the scene. The pedestrian’s identify is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
A routine toxicology sample was taken from the driver.
The crash remains under investigation.
