NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two shooting incidents that happened minutes apart from each other on Thursday, including one that left a 17-year-old wounded.

Police say the first incident happened at the intersection of Robertson and Canal streets around 4:45 p.m. According to NOPD, shots were fired but no one was struck by gunfire. We’re told a portion of Canal Street was temporarily shut down but has since reopened.

The second shooting happened moments later in the 3100 block of General Taylor St. around 4:55 p.m. At the scene, officers located a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Other details regarding the shooting incidents were unavailable in the early reports of the investigations, including possible suspects and motives. Both incidents remain under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact NOPD at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.