NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A verbal altercation erupted into gunfire as a teen was shot in the lower extremity in the 600 block of North Rocheblave Street just before midnight on Saturday.

The NOPD has released the name of fellow 17-year-old Dewaine Condoll as the shooter.

The victim was transported to the hospital via EMS, while Condoll was arrested at the scene.

No further information is available at this time.