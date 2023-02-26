NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Saturday (Feb. 25th) a 17-year-old girl has been shot in Desire neighborhood, police say.

It happened on Saturday in 3400 block of Ursula Spencer Way.

Reports show she was walking to a friend’s house when someone fired several shots hitting the girl in the thigh.

The suspect fled the scene.

She was taken to a hospital. There are no updates on her condition at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.