NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has arrested 17-year-old juvenile jail escapee Curtis Tassin.

The NOPD’s Special Operations Division found Tassin in the 1700 block of Elizardi Blvd in Algiers around 7:45 p.m.

Tassin escaped while being transferred to the city’s Juvenile Justice Intervention Center Wednesday morning (May 31st).

He was among the teens who escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth before allegedly stealing a truck in Jefferson Parish and crashing it in Opelousas where he was rearrested.

Tassin has been charged with simple escape and theft for taking state property from the Office of Juvenile Justice during the initial escape.

