SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A 17-year-old accused of killing a man near Slidell is the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office custody Friday, July 28.

Deputies responded to a 9-1-1 in the100 block of Eden Isle Boulevard around 3:00 a.m. At the scene deputies located an unidentified man shot inside of a home.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Detectives say the shooting was related to a domestic incident.

The suspect, who lived at the residence, has been charged with second degree murder.

There are no updates at this time.

