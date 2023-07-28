SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A 17-year-old accused of killing a man near Slidell is the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office custody Friday, July 28.
Deputies responded to a 9-1-1 in the100 block of Eden Isle Boulevard around 3:00 a.m. At the scene deputies located an unidentified man shot inside of a home.
The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Detectives say the shooting was related to a domestic incident.
The suspect, who lived at the residence, has been charged with second degree murder.
There are no updates at this time.
