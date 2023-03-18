LA PLACE, La. (WGNO) — Three people have been arrested after a 15-year-old boy was allegedly beaten with guns.

Reports show Wednesday (March 15th) two 16-year-olds and 21-year-old Raisha Batiste ambushed the boy on Cinclair Loop in LaPlace around 12:30 p.m.

There they beat him in the back of the head with guns then fled the scene.

Through investigation, deputies were able to obtain surveillance footage of the incident and identify the suspects.

Deputies say the suspects attempted to get rid of the guns, but ultimately they were recovered.

Batiste was charged with resisting an officer and obstruction of justice. One of the juveniles was charged with resisting an officer by flight. The other was charged with illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery.

Both 16-year-olds have been released to their parents at this time.

