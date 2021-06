NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD confirmed a shooting in the 3200 block of Rue Parc Fontaine at 4:19 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to the report, the NOPD was first notified of the incident at 2:49 p.m.

Two victims were injured, one of which has been identified as a 16-year-old juvenile male with a gunshot wound to the leg and graze wound to the hand.

The juvenile male victim was transported via EMS to a hospital.

No additional information is currently available on the second reported victim.