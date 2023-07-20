MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) – Morgan City Police arrested a 16-year-old juvenile after an investigation links them to multiple burglaries.

According to the Morgan City Police Department, the Detectives Division began an investigation into the report of multiple burglaries in the Auburn Subdivision area from July 11 through July 14.

Video obtained from some of the burglaries show a masked individual as the suspect. During one of the reported burglaries, the victim was home at the time and barricaded themselves in a room. The suspect ran away before the police arrived.

An investigation identified a male juvenile as a suspect when one of the victim’s credit cards was utilized at a local business. Investigators executed a search warrant at the juvenile’s residence and found items reported stolen from one of the burglaries. Evidence was also found linking the juvenile to other investigations.

The 16 -year-old juvenile was arrested and transported to the Morgan City Jail where he was booked and charged with:

Simple Burglary (2 counts)

Attempted Burglary

Home Invasion

Access Device Fraud

Possession of Stolen Property (2 counts)

Attempted Theft

The juvenile was transferred to an out of area juvenile facility pending court proceedings through the Morgan City Juvenile Court.

