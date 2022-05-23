LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A shooting in Lafayette Sunday night killed a 16-year-old girl.

According to police, it happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 600 block of East Willow Street.

Lafayette Police say officers who arrived on the scene found the teen shot in the chest.

She was transported to a local hospital where she died, police said.

A 14-year-old male suspect has been taken into custody.

Police say the victim and suspect were sitting inside a parked car when the boy discharged a pistol, striking the victim.

He has been charged with second-degree murder and booked into the Lafayette Parish Juvenile Detention Center.

The shooting is under investigation, police said, and no names will be released due to their ages.