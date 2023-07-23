HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A 16-year-old boy died while operating equipment at a Hattiesburg poultry plant.

Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict said the incident happened at Mar-Jac Poultry on James Street around 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 14.

The coroner said due to the victim’s age and ongoing investigation, his identity will not be released at this time.

Benedict said the teen’s exact cause of death will not be released until an autopsy has been completed.

Mar-Jac Poultry released the following statement to WHLT.

We deeply regret the loss and send our most sincere condolences to his family and friends.

Complex manager Joe Colee spoke for the entire organization. “Our employees are our most valuable asset and safety is our number one priority. We strive daily to work as safely as possible and are truly devastated whenever an employee is injured.”

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has commenced an investigation with the full support and cooperation of the company. Mar-Jac Poultry MS LLC has a comprehensive safety program and conducts extensive and regular training to ensure safe working conditions for all employees. Any issues identified in the investigation will be corrected immediately.

Our prayers go out to the employee’s family, friends, and co-workers.

Mar-Jac Poultry