BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies were called to a reported shooting around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12, at an apartment complex in the 17000 block of Jefferson Hwy.

Upon arrival at The Highland Club, deputies found “one woman was shot and killed,” according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

A suspect was found not too far from where the shooting took place.

The 16-year-old suspect will be charged with the crimes listed below:

Second Degree Murder

Juvenile in Possession of a Firearm

The teenager is awaiting booking into the Juvenile Detention Center.

The investigation into this deadly shooting remains ongoing.