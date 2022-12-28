ST. BERNARD, La. (WGNO) — A 16-year-old is facing charges in St. Bernard Parish following an armed robbery that took place Tuesday (Dec. 27).

According to the St. Bernard Sherriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call around 1:30 p.m. about an armed robbery in the 8700 block of West Judge Perez Drive in Chalmette.

Deputies say the teenager entered a store, showed a weapon from his wrist and demanded merchandise before fleeing the scene.

Deputies set up a perimeter in the area and arrested the juvenile nearby minutes later.

At the time of his arrest a handgun, a bicycle, and the stolen merchandise were recovered. The teenager was taken to the St. Bernard Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident, or any other crime committed in St. Bernard Parish, is asked to call the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501, the Criminal Investigations Bureau’s tip hotline at (504) 271-TIPS or 8477, or Crimestoppers GNO at (504) 822-1111.

