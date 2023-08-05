HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — A 16-year-old boy is dead and 19-year-old woman is wounded following a shooting incident in Hammond.

Reports show, officers of the the Hammond Police Department responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Natchez Street around 9:45 p.m. on Friday, August 4. At the scene officers located a juvenile boy shot to death in the middle of the road.

Shortly after, ten minutes later officers heard multiple shots coming from south of their location, in the 1400 block of Live Oak Street. Officers say that victims of the second shooting drove to the original crime scene on Natchez Street.

Officers also learned that a woman was shot in the leg. She was transported to a nearby hospital for non-life threating injuries.

Through further investigation, detectives learned that the victims in the vehicle from the second shooting were related to the victim of the first shooting.

Detectives believe that the first shooting stemmed from an ongoing disagreement between the first victim and unknown subjects.

This shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact detectives at (985)-277-5756 or at (985)-277-5743, or by calling Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.