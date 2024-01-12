NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has arrested a 16-year-old male in the case of the Marigny area shooting that left a Washington tourist dead.

According to officers, a 16-year-old was found to be the person responsible.

Officers say around 1:32 a.m. on Jan. 5, the suspect approached 32-year-old Jacob Carter, at the corner of Bourbon and Kelerec streets, shot him, and ran away. Sources told WGNO that the motive may have been robbery but NOPD has not confirmed that information.

Via a GoFundMe page set up in his honor, Carter was vacationing in the city with his husband when the shooting happened.

Sources also told WGNO that a vehicle pulled from Bayou St. John on Jan. 9 may have been connected to the crime.

The teenager is currently being held in the custody of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges.

The crime remains under investigation and officers pursue additional leads.

No further details are available at this time.

