BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police are searching for 18 people wanted in a statewide car theft ring. Sixteen suspects have been arrested.

An investigation into “disparities” in Public Tag Agencies and Auto Title Companies transactions in the state was launched in January 2022, according to an LSP news release. Troopers said the total value of cars involved in this case is estimated at over $9.8 million and the estimated tax fraud is more than $300,000.

This ring of suspects is accused of using fake documents to undervalue cars’ actual costs to avoid taxes. According to investigators, some of the cars were previously reported stolen and later found with identifiers changed or hidden.

LSP said thirty-four suspects are accused of using altered or fraudulent documents in transactions with 180 cars.

The 16 arrested and charged with forgery, filing false public records and felony theft were identified as:

Errean Centeno, 35, of Covington, Louisiana

Tashia Hubbard, 35, of Willis, Texas

Willie Tolbert, 30, of Cleveland, Texas

Kenneth Redding, 46, of Houston, Texas

Leigha Garner, 33, of Conroe, Texas

Alaric Cowart, 31, of Houston, Texas

Raynaldo Hernandez III, 56, of Houston, Texas

Samuel Thompson, 34, of Conroe, Texas

Angel Gamino, 20, of Houston, Texas

Maria Cantu, 40, of Houston Texas

Shawn Carden, 26, of Humble, Texas

Amber Archer, 31, of Belleview, Florida

Tabatha McMullan, 39, of Houston, Texas

Joshua Gipson, 27, of Humble, Texas

Jacquez Evans, 34, of Corpus Christi, Texas

Jacob Hurtado, 25, of Humble Texas

Investigators obtained extradition arrest warrants for 18 suspects wanted in the case.

LSP provided flyers with pictures and information about those still wanted in the case.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact LSP at 337-332-8080 or email LSP.Insurance.Fraud.Unit@la.gov.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.