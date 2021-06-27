15-year-old hospitalized following Ninth Ward shooting on Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD has reported a shooting in the Ninth Ward on Sunday evening.

At about 5:40 p.m., a 15-year-old male was shot in the buttocks in the 1400 block of Pauline Street near the corner of North Villere Street.

According to the NOPD report, the teenage victim was transported to the hospital via EMS.

The youth is reportedly in stable condition.

There is no further information at this time.

Anyone with information that can help solve this crime are asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 822-1111, toll-free 1-877-903-STOP(7867).