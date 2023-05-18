DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Houston County Judge Butch Binford has ordered a 14-year-old murder suspect to be charged as an adult, according to District Attorney Russ Goodman.

Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is accused of shooting 21-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean, and 20-year-old Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells to death on Sunday, November 20, 2022. He is charged with two counts of Capital Murder. After his arrest, due to his age, Oliver Jr.’s case was sealed from public view.

Goodman says that due to this new order, made Wednesday afternoon, Oliver Jr. will be transferred from the Southeast Alabama Diversion Center to the Houston County Jail and his trial will be public.

After the murder of Bean and Wells, Dothan Police released Oliver Jr.’s identity and photo to the public despite his age.

According to Dothan Police, at the time of the murders, Oliver Jr. already had active juvenile pickup orders of Attempted Assault First Degree and one count of Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle, both of which occurred in July 2022.

Under U.S. Law, persons under the age of 18 are protected from the possibility of the death penalty, but Goodman says his office will go for the maximum penalty, which is life in prison without parole.

Stay with WDHN for updates.

