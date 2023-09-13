GREENSBURG, La. (BRPROUD) — The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office shared more details after the deadly school shooting that killed a 16-year-old student Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the shooting that killed one and injured two others around 3:30 p.m. Joe Chaney, chief of operations with SHPSO, said all three shooting victims were sitting in a car together in the St. Helena College and Career Academy parking lot when the suspect fired a spray of bullets.

A relative at the scene identified the victim who died as Vernon Gordon Jr., 16. The sheriff’s office said Gordon, whose mother, father and uncle work at the school, was on the football team.

According to Chaney, one injured victim is in stable condition after being airlifted to a hospital, and the second injured victim’s condition is unknown. All three were confirmed to be high school students.

The crime, Chaney said, is believed to be tied to a bullying problem.

The 14-year-old shooting suspect was arrested at his home and charged with second-degree murder, aggravated second-degree battery and possession of a firearm in a firearm-free school zone. He’s being held at a detention center.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Classes were canceled for Wednesday and Thursday. Officials said on-campus counseling will be offered to students after they return Friday and the football game is canceled.

