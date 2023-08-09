Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A 14-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy in the Seabrook neighborhood has reportedly turned himself in to the New Orleans Police Department.

On Sunday, Aug. 6, NOPD officials said officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 7700 block of Shubert Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a 13-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

The Orleans Parish coroner later identified the victim as Juelz Brock.

Following an investigation, NOPD detectives identified a 14-year-old boy as the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, NOPD officials said the teen had turned himself in.

He faces charges of negligent homicide, obstruction of justice and illegal use of weapons.

Brock’s family will be holding a balloon release at Franklin Entrance on the left side of the lake on Friday, Aug.11 at 7:00 p.m.

Anyone with information about this homicide can call NOPD Homicide Section detectives at (504)-658-5300.

