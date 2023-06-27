Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — Luxury cars, guns, money and drugs were seized following a drug bust in Bogalusa that resulted in the arrest of 14 people on Wednesday, June 27.

Officials with the Louisiana State Police (LSP) said the investigation began in May of 2022 when members of their Narcotics/Violent Crimes Task Force started looking into the illegal distribution of controlled substances in the Bogalusa area.

Following the investigation, LSP detectives identified multiple people as alleged members of a drug trafficking organization and obtained multiple search and arrest warrants for drug racketeering and drug conspiracy.

LSP officials said they worked with the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Bogalusa Police Department, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Louisiana Probation and Parole and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to search seven homes on Wednesday.

During the searches, LSP officials said detectives recovered over $250,000 worth of luxury cars, over $6000, seven guns, over 10 ounces of heroin and various amounts of marijuana, crack cocaine and methamphetamines.

As a result of the search and investigation, 13 Bogalusa residents were arrested:

Michael Williams, 62

Donelle Pigott, 58

James Wise, 34

Luther Whitten, 65

Parrish Holloway, 42

Jimell Magee, 27

Brandon Morris, 40

Stephan Pigott, 60

Sheila Taylor, 54

Michael Spikes, 45

Stanley Roberts, 66

Brittany Roberts, 44

Melvin Fields, 66

Karon Weary, 47, was arrested by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics in Columbia, Mississippi in tandem with the investigation.

LSP officials said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests could be made.

Anyone with information about this investigation can call the Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigation Division at (985)-543-4182 or report anonymously at the LSP online reporting system.

