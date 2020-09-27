13-year veteran NOPD Officer under investigation for an inappropriate relationship with a minor

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD Public Integrity Bureau says that they have conducted a preliminary investigation and charged an officer accused of engaging in an inappropriate relationship with an underage minor.

The Public Integrity Bureau says that it received information that Senior Police Officer Rodney Vicknair was allegedly involved in an inappropriate relationship with the victim.

On Friday, September 25, 2020, as a result of the preliminary findings the Public Integrity Bureau, along with the Child Abuse Unit, obtained an arrest warrant for Vicknair, a 13-year veteran of the department.

The warrant contained the following charges:

Sexual Battery

Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile

Malfeasance in Office

Vicknair was arrested at his home in St. Tammany Parish by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office without incident. He was placed on immediate emergency suspension pending the outcome of this investigation.

“Allegations against one of our own involving a juvenile is reprehensible,” NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said. “Upon learning of the situation the NOPD took swift action against the accused officer. New Orleans Police Officers are held to a higher standard. We will not tolerate behavior that compromises the public trust or violates the law.”