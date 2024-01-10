ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Deputies report a 13-year-old boy was arrested after threatening a shooting at a school in Lacombe on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the school contacted deputies after the student was found in possession of a live 40-caliber round in his bag.

He was arrested for menacing and released on a custodial agreement to appear in court.

“We have made it very clear that comments like this will be taken seriously. We will continue to work with our schools and investigate any and all threats made at our schools or to the students and faculty who attend them,” said Sheriff Randy Smith.

