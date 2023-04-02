NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A 13-year-old boy is in the hospital after a shooting in the Leonidas neighborhood.

It happened in the 2200 block of Leonidas Street around 12:20 p.m. Sunday (April 2nd) when the New Orleans Police Department received a call about a boy at a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.

There are no updates on his condition at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

