NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A 13-year-old boy is in the hospital after a shooting in the Leonidas neighborhood.
It happened in the 2200 block of Leonidas Street around 12:20 p.m. Sunday (April 2nd) when the New Orleans Police Department received a call about a boy at a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.
There are no updates on his condition at this time.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
Latest Posts:
- Louisiana man pleads guilty to charges after fentanyl, meth seized
- Louisiana man arrested after setting fire to home in former neighborhood
- Pandemic pounds push 10,000 U.S. Army soldiers into obesity
- Altercation turns violent on Bourbon leaving three women wounded
- WATCH: Aerial video shows tornado’s path of destruction in Illinois, Indiana
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.