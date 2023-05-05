ST. BERNARD, La. (WGNO) — An eighth grader is in the St. Bernard Sheriff’s custody after bringing a gun to school.
According to the Sheriff’s office, Friday (May 5th) deputies responded to a call from school administrators regarding a student who brought a gun to school in his booksac.
Through further investigation, detectives discovered that the gun was listed as stolen in the St. Bernard area.
The 13-year-old boy has been booked with carrying a firearm or dangerous weapon by a student on school property and illegal possession of a stolen firearm and terrorizing.
There were no reported injures. The incident remains under investigation.
