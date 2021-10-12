$12,500 reward offered for information relating to fatal Algiers hit-and-run

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans has announced an increased reward for information surrounding an incident that left an elderly man dead.

On Tuesday, the organization announced a $12,500 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person responsible for the death of 84-year-old Long Van Nguyen. The reward was made possible by an anonymous donor.

The morning of August 26, Nguyen was weed whacking at a rental property in Algiers when he was struck by a Ford F-150. The driver of the truck then drove away, leaving Nguyen on the ground fighting for his life. He was discovered by one of his neighbors sometime after, but eventually succumbed to his injuries at the hospital two days later.

Anyone with any information relating to this crime should contact Crimestoppers directly and submit an anonymous tip at 504-822-1111 to qualify for the reward. Officials with Crimestoppers add tipsters will remain anonymous and do not have to testify in court to receive the money.