12-year-old girl dies in multiple person shooting incident in Arabi

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD reported a shooting that claimed the life of a child and wounded two other victims on Sunday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., NOPD officers responded to the shooting in the 500 block of Delery Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a 12-year-old female victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A 19-year old male was also wounded and is currently in critical condition. An 18-year-old male was transported to a hospital in St. Bernard Parish.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive.

No additional details are available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Detective Michael Polukis at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.