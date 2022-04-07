Michael Carter, 19, wanted by police

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — Lake Charles Police reported the arrest of 11 people after a March 20 shooting on Mill Street ended with a six-year-old girl being shot to death.

The drive-by shooting, which took place at around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, killed Draya Michelle Guillory, 6. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

In addition to the 11 arrested, police are still searching for another suspect, Michael Carter, 19 on a count of criminal conspiracy to second-degree murder.

Lake Charles Police Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel, Jr., said detectives believe the shooting was a retaliation “from an ongoing earlier incident, and he noted that a number of the suspects arrested affiliate themselves with a group known as “NawfSideBabies.”

The arrests occurred between March 23 and April 4. Those arrested include:

Elijah Paul Carter , 28, arrested on March 23 without incident. He faces a charge of principal to second-degree murder. His bond was set at $2.5 million.

, 28, arrested on March 23 without incident. He faces a charge of principal to second-degree murder. His bond was set at $2.5 million. Devonte Jermaine Glodd , 26, arrested on March 24 without incident. He faces charges of second-degree murder and accessory after the fact. His bond was set at $550,000.

, 26, arrested on March 24 without incident. He faces charges of second-degree murder and accessory after the fact. His bond was set at $550,000. Jaylyn Lamar Botley , 23, arrested on March 23 without incident. He faces a charge of criminal conspiracy for second-degree murder. His bond was set at $2.5 million.

, 23, arrested on March 23 without incident. He faces a charge of criminal conspiracy for second-degree murder. His bond was set at $2.5 million. Zaylon Ray Wheeler , 18, arrested on March 28 without incident. He faces a charge of principal to second-degree murder. His bond was set at $2.5 million.

, 18, arrested on March 28 without incident. He faces a charge of principal to second-degree murder. His bond was set at $2.5 million. Martice Michelle Caine , 22, arrested on March 28 without incident. She faces a charge of obstruction of justice. Her bond was set at $100,000.

, 22, arrested on March 28 without incident. She faces a charge of obstruction of justice. Her bond was set at $100,000. Christopher Demon Orphey , 18, arrested on March 29 without incident. He faces a charge of principal to second-degree murder. His bond was set at $2.5 million.

, 18, arrested on March 29 without incident. He faces a charge of principal to second-degree murder. His bond was set at $2.5 million. Keyaisa Michelle Siverand , 23, arrested on March 29 without incident. She faces charges of second-degree murder and accessory after the fact. Her bond was set at $550,000.

, 23, arrested on March 29 without incident. She faces charges of second-degree murder and accessory after the fact. Her bond was set at $550,000. Ja’Michael Issiah Siverand , 22, arrested April 2 without incident. He faces a charge of criminal conspiracy for second-degree murder. His bond was set at $2.5 million.

, 22, arrested April 2 without incident. He faces a charge of criminal conspiracy for second-degree murder. His bond was set at $2.5 million. Jessie James Siverand , 19, arrested April 2 without incident. He faces a charge of criminal conspiracy for second-degree murder. His bond was set at $2.5 million.

, 19, arrested April 2 without incident. He faces a charge of criminal conspiracy for second-degree murder. His bond was set at $2.5 million. J oshua Demonte Siverand , 22, arrested April 2 without incident. He faces a charge of criminal conspiracy for second-degree murder. His bond was set at $2.5 million.

, 22, arrested April 2 without incident. He faces a charge of criminal conspiracy for second-degree murder. His bond was set at $2.5 million. Jeremy Donald Collins, 26, arrested April 4 without incident. He faces a charge of principal to second-degree murder. His bond was set at $2.5 million.

Zaylon Ray Wheeler, 18

Martice Michelle Caine, 22

Christopher Demon Orphey, 18

Keyaisa Michelle Siverand, 23

Jessie James Siverand, 19

Ja’Michael Issiah Siverand, 22

Joshua Demonte Siverand, 22

Jeremy Donald Collins, 26

Elijah Paul Carter, 18

Devonte Jermaine Glodd, 26

Jaylyn Lamar Botley, 23