NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Less than two weeks after veteran officers from the New York City Police Department were called in to aid the NOPD, 50 recommendations have been made to help the department get a handle on violent crime and employ more officers.

In the span of 10 days, retired NYPD Chief Fausto Pichardo and retired NYPD Asst. Chief Thomas Conforti visited different police posts and spoke to officers and citizens for their input.

A nine-page report compiled by the retired NYPD veterans emphasizes the action that must be taken now if there is ever a chance to save the city. Read the full report in the reader below.

The document also states the murder rate of New Orleans is the highest in the country — 12 times higher than the murder rate of New York City.

President of the Police Association of New Orleans, Capt. Michael Glasser, says this did not come as a surprise.

“We are losing one officer every 44 hours,” Glasser told WGNO’s Jordan Lippincott.

Among the recommendations are reassigning the current leadership of the NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau to ensure new ideas and leadership skills are used to the benefit of the agency. Last week, city officials announced former PIB Head Chief Arlinda Westbrook will now work in the Mayor’s Office to focus on the consent decree.

Glasser believes this change will boost recruitment and retention.

“Until that number one issue is addressed, we’re not going to see a change in attrition significant enough to make a difference. I think we will now,” Glasser explained.

Another recommendation — reassigning more than 200 commissioned officers, currently assigned to non-patrol duties, to the streets. However, NOPD says that more is more like 75.

“We are in the process, as we had some moves already, that fit what we’re doing here in New Orleans,” said NOPD Supt. Shaun Ferguson.

While these recommendations look to bring big change to the NOPD, it’s important to note that they are simply recommendations and there are no legal repercussions if they are not implemented.

Read the full report:

