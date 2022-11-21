NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is wounded after a shooting in the Seventh Ward area Monday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Just after 2:30 p.m. officers responded to the 1700 block of Joseph Guillaume Place, formally McShane Place, on a call of a man being shot in the area. One person was taken into custody for questioning.

The victim’s condition has not been released. No further details are available at this but the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymous to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-111 pr toll free 1-877-903-STOP.

