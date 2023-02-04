NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is dead and a woman is hurt after a shooting on Tchoupitoulas Street.

It happened on Saturday around 3:30 a.m. in the 5200 block. Reports show a man and woman were found, both suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital via EMS. The man later died at the hospital. There are no updates on the woman’s condition at this time.

The man’s identify is being withheld pending autopsy to determine the official cause of death and identification from next of kin.

The homicide is under investigation. There are no update son a possible suspect or motive at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.