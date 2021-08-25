One dead, 2 injured in Loyola Avenue shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a homicide at the intersection of Julia Street and Loyola Avenue on Wednesday evening.
According to NOPD, initial reports show two men suffered from gunshot wounds.
One man was pronounced dead on the scene and the other was taken to a local hospital by EMS.
Officers later discovered a third victim who was shot from the incident.
Police reported the third victim was a child who sustained non-gunfire-related abrasions and was transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment.
No further information is available at this time.
