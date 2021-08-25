One dead, 2 injured in Loyola Avenue shooting

The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a homicide at the intersection of Julia Street and Loyola Avenue on Wednesday evening.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a homicide at the intersection of Julia Street and Loyola Avenue on Wednesday evening.

WGNO immediately reported to the scene.

One killed and one hospitalized after shooting at intersection of Loyola Avenue and Julia Street in New Orleans. @WGNOtv pic.twitter.com/0kpxuVkDza — Chris Welty (@Chris_R_Welty) August 26, 2021

According to NOPD, initial reports show two men suffered from gunshot wounds.

One man was pronounced dead on the scene and the other was taken to a local hospital by EMS.

#NOPDAlert: Investigation under way into homicide at Julia St. and Loyola Ave. Initial reports show two male victims having sustained gunshot wounds. One victim declared deceased at scene. Second victim transported via EMS to a local hospital. pic.twitter.com/VUFZmCymRD — NOPD (@NOPDNews) August 25, 2021

Officers later discovered a third victim who was shot from the incident.

Police reported the third victim was a child who sustained non-gunfire-related abrasions and was transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment.

No further information is available at this time.

