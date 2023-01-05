NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A shooting in Central City leaves one dead and four others wounded, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Officers responded to the corner of St Andrew St and Rev John Raphael Jr Way just after 8:12 p.m. where they found four men and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The NOPD has not released which of the five victims died but the incident remains under investigation.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

