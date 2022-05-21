The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead and others injured.

According to police, a call came in just before 11:50 Friday night, reporting shooting in the 5100 block of St. Claude Avenue in the Holy Cross neighborhood.

NOPD said when they arrived, four people were found, all suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were identified as:

29-year old female

50-year-old woman

59-year-old man

43-year-old man (Deceased)

EMS pronounced the 43-year-old man dead on the scene while the other were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. Their conditions are not known at this time.

The Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the deceased victim after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Detectives are currently in the process of trying to identify the suspect and motive. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Section at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 1-877-903-Stop.

Homicide Detective Leonard Bendy is in charge of the investigation and can be reached at 504) 658-5300.