SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One child was found dead and another in critical condition at Bill Cockrell Metro Park & Community Center in the Fox Crossing neighborhood late Tuesday.

According to Cpl. Bordelon with the Shreveport Police Department, two small children were abducted from the Huntington Mobile Home Park on Klug Pines Rd. around 8:00 p.m. Officials say there was a domestic disturbance at the mobile home. Police say some force was used, but the mother’s injuries are not life-threatening.

They say the kidnapper then drove to the community center on Pines Rd., located in the Westwood neighborhood, where the children were found.

Two children kidnapped from mobile home park on Klug Pines (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Police find two kindapped children at Bill Cockrell Metro Park & Community Center (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Mobile home where two young children were abducted on Klug Pines (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

One child was deceased, and the other is in critical condition. Bordelon says they were very young, he would describe them as babies. The ages of the children are not yet released out of respect for the family.

Police say the family knew the man who allegedly kidnapped the children. Officers found his body at the community center as well. Officials say he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.