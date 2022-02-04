CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) – A drive-by shooting in Church Point leave 1 arrested and 1 wanted for shots landing in a residence.

According to Church Point Police, officers responded to a call of shots fired on N Kelly St. around 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday. They found that a house had been hit twice and a truck was hit once. The projectile went through 3 walls and landed in a hallway. The house was occupied at the time, but no one was injured.

Evidence identified two suspects. Davonte Jenkins, 18 of Church Point was arrested and charged with 4 counts of attempted second degree murder and assault by drive by shooting. Kenny Leger, 30 of Church Point is wanted on 4 counts of attempted second degree murder and assault by drive by shooting.

Several more arrests are pending in this incident as the investigation continues.