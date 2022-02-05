NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One Natchitoches man is in custody, and police are looking for another in connection with the murder of a LaSalle Parish man whose body was found Tuesday night in a Natchitoches Parish oxidation pond.

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Kendrick Cox is wanted for first-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Joshua Lee Humphries of Trout, Louisiana.

Humphries’ body was recovered from an oxidation pond near the Payne sub-division Tuesday night by NPSO detectives and a Lasalle Parish detective, who were following up on leads related to his disappearance reported on January 13.

His vehicle was found abandoned in Natchitoches just before he was reported missing and towed because of suspicious circumstances.

Detectives said the body had been in the water for several days. The remains were sent to Shreveport for an autopsy to confirm the identity and determine the cause of death, which investigators have still not released.

The sheriff’s office says detectives have released limited information to avoid jeopardizing the investigation, but they say three search warrants were executed in undisclosed areas near Natchitoches.

On Friday afternoon, detectives with sufficient evidence and probable cause submitted criminal arrest warrants to a Tenth Judicial District Court Judge for the arrest of two suspects believed to be involved in the murder of Joshua Humphries.

ARRESTED: James E. Morrow Jr., 30, is charged with unlawful disposal of remains and first-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Joshua Lee Humphries of Trout, Louisiana. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Late Friday night, the NPSO announced the arrest of 30-year-old James E. Morrow, Jr. of Natchitoches, already in custody since February 2, on a charge of unlawful disposal of remains, on an additional charge of first-degree murder in Humphries’ death.

Morrow remains in the Natchitoches Detention Center without bond.

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s detectives have issued an All Points Bulletin for Cox, who they say is considered armed and dangerous.

Described as a Black male, 5’6″, 165 lbs with brown eyes, black hair, and possibly wearing eyeglasses, NPSO says Cox is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder.

The sheriff’s office says Cox has been entered into the National Crime Information as a murder suspect in Natchitoches Parish.

NPSO says anyone who sees Cox should not approach him but should call 911 or their local law enforcement agency as soon as possible or Crime Stoppers of Natchitoches at 318-238-2388.