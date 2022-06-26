LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Crews with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) began searching Lake Maurepas for three missing people Sunday (June 26).

LDWF confirmed that agents are searching for three missing boaters in Lake Maurepas, at the mouth of the blind river. The missing individuals are all male, one is 18 years of age, another is 20, and another is 48 years of age.

The search began around 4 p.m. and LDWF is being assisted by both the Livingston and Ascension parish sheriff’s offices as well as the Livingston Fire Department and Maurepas Fire Department.

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.