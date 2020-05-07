Crews locate group of moms, children missing in Alabama forest

LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL – A group of moms and 11 children were found in the Sipsey Wilderness after going missing Wednesday afternoon in the Bankhead National Forest.

Crews say they located the group around 5:10 a.m. Thursday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, they were located 8 miles into the forest and about 2 hours from the trailhead.

Reports say the group started the Thompson Trail Wednesday around 11:00 a.m.

The youngest of the group was reported to be 18-months-old.

This is in a very remote part of the state where cell and internet service are poor.

There is no word yet on injuries yet.