Crews locate group of moms, children missing in Alabama forest

LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL – A group of moms and 11 children were found in the Sipsey Wilderness after going missing Wednesday afternoon in the Bankhead National Forest.
Crews say they located the group around 5:10 a.m. Thursday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, they were located 8 miles into the forest and about 2 hours from the trailhead.
Reports say the group started the Thompson Trail Wednesday around 11:00 a.m.
The youngest of the group was reported to be 18-months-old.
This is in a very remote part of the state where cell and internet service are poor.
There is no word yet on injuries yet.