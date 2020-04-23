Crescent City Farmers Market will hold drive-thru market this weekend

New Orleans – On Sunday, April 26, 2020, Market Umbrella, a local nonprofit that operates the

Crescent City Farmers Market (CCFM), will host its second Drive Thru farmers market

from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Parkway Bakery and Tavern.

Once again, this pre-order only market will feature fruits and vegetables, meats, dairy and eggs, breads and baked goods, and a variety of artisanal prepared and ready to eat foods.

Customers can order from all vendors in advance using the new CCFM online ordering system or by downloading the WhatsGoodMarketplace app.

“We are happy to bring this option for procuring local foods back to the New Orleans community and to continue our partnership with our gracious host Parkway Bakery and Tavern. There was an overwhelming response to the pilot of this model, and we are so grateful for all of the community support for our vendors. We’ve been diligently working to streamline the process and are excited about some new features,” says Kathryn Parker, Executive Director of Market Umbrella. “We’ve reinvigorated the Crescent City Farmers Market app with developer WhatsGood to create a centralized ordering platform for all vendors that is also now accessible from browser windows. Using this technology, we aim to enhance the customer purchasing experience while creating new

pathways for the community to connect with local food producers and healthy, fresh products.”

Just like the first event, this drive thru market will be pre-order only, and no items will be available on site for purchase.

Pre-orders will be open from Wednesday, April 22 at 11 p.m. until Friday, April 24 at 11 p.m.

All items will then be prepared and individually packaged for pick up at the Sunday morning market. When customers arrive to market on Sunday, they should be prepared to pop their trunks and drive through the lineup of vendors who will place the pre-ordered items in their trunks to facilitate our no-contact pick up system.

A template will be provided to all customers to place on their windshields to identify them to vendors and expedite the pick up process.

Customers are encouraged to print and complete or replicate these placards by hand prior to

arriving at the market.

On Sunday, market staff will be on hand to guide traffic flow, assist vendors with identifying upcoming customers, and ensure all necessary safety precautions are taken including all staff and vendors wearing protective masks and sanitizing hands between each and every transaction.

Vendors for this drive thru market will include:

● Brickwall Farms with hydroponic lettuce, frissé, and greens;

● Compagnon Bakery with artisan pastries and breads;

● Honest Foods Co. with artisan bread loaves;

● Isabel’s Tamales and Produce with homemade tamales, salsa, and fresh

produce;

● Miss Green Jeans with artisan hot sauces and seasonal jams and marmalades;

● Mizell’s Farm with herbs, plant starts, decorative plants and flowers;

● Our Family Farm with farm eggs, beef, lamb and goat;

● Pete & Clara’s Seafood with fish fillets and whole or peeled shrimp;

● SPROUT NOLA (Truck Farm) with fresh flowers and produce;

● Burg’s Bees with local honey; and

● T&R dairy with milk, aged cheeses, butter and yogurt.

Purchases can also be made using SNAP benefits. For SNAP purchases, shoppers should call Market Umbrella staff at (504) 495-1459 after creating a customer account for SNAP verification.

SNAP benefit recipients can also utilize Market Umbrella’s Market Match program, which matches SNAP purchases dollar for dollar, up to $20, so don’t forget to add those fruits, veggies, and food bearing plant starts to your cart!

For $20, SNAP shoppers can receive $40 worth of produce using Market Match. This program doubles the buying power of vulnerable shoppers, giving them a little extra help putting healthy food on the table, and is funded through generous donations.

Parkway Bakery and Tavern is located at 538 Hagan Avenue, customers will enter and

exit on Lafitte Street to maintain the flow of traffic. Please approach the location from Jefferson Davis Parkway.

Market Umbrella staff members will be assisting drivers to help the line run smoothly.