Crescent City Farmers Market to launch second weekly drive-thru market location

NEW ORLEANS – On Wednesday, May 27, 2020, Market Umbrella, a local nonprofit that operates the Crescent City Farmers Market (CCFM), will launch its second weekly Drive-Thru farmers market location at Bucktown Harbor from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

These drive-through local markets are pre-order only. They are producer-only and feature fruits and vegetables, honey, meats, dairy and eggs, breads and baked goods, and a variety of artisanal prepared and ready to eat foods. Customers can order from all vendors in advance using the new CCFM online ordering system here or by downloading the WhatsGood Marketplace app.

“We are excited to return to Bucktown Harbor with our no-contact, drive-thru market model. Building on the success we’ve seen over the last few weeks with this model at Parkway Bakery and Tavern, we are happy to expand our reach with a second location,” says Kathryn Parker, Executive Director of Market Umbrella. “This historic lakefront location is the perfect spot to connect even more of our community members with local food and the vendors they love. We are so grateful to Jefferson Parish leadership for their support in launching this model at Bucktown Harbor for the health and safety of shoppers and vendors during this time.”

Both weekly markets are pre-order only, and no items will be available on site for same day purchase. Pre-ordering for the Wednesday Bucktown Drive Thru Markets will be open Saturdays through Mondays, contrasting with the Sunday Parkway Drive Thru ordering window of Wednesday through Friday.

Vendors for this inaugural Bucktown Drive Thru market will include:

Blue Tara Blueberry Farm with fresh blueberries, blueberry lemonade, popsicles, and local honey;

Faust Farms with fresh produce;

Fleur Dough Lis Bakery with artisanal bread loaves and baked goods;

Four Winds Seafood with whole Lake and Gulf shrimp;

Honest Foods Co with artisanal bread loaves and baked goods;

Isabel’s Tamales and Produce with homemade tamales, salsa, and fresh produce;

Joe Fekete Family Farm with fresh produce;

Mizell Farms with herbs, plant starts, decorative plants, and flowers;

Ollies Tamales with homemade tamales and salsa;

Pickled NOLA with assorted pickled vegetables;

Powers BeeKeepers with local honey and bee pollen;

Spicy Lady with spice mixes, seasonings, infused olive oils, and flavored dips;

SPROUT NOLA (Truck Farm) with fresh flowers and produce; and

T&R dairy with milk, aged cheeses, butter, and yogurt.

All market staff, vendors, and volunteers will wear protective masks and sanitize hands between each and every transaction. When customers arrive at the markets, they should be prepared to pop their trunks and drive through the lineup of vendors who will place the pre-ordered items, all individually prepared and packaged, in their trunks to facilitate our no-contact pick-up system. A template will be provided to all customers to place on their windshields to identify them to vendors and expedite the pick-up process. Customers are encouraged to print and complete or replicate these placards by hand prior to arriving at the market.

Purchases can also be made using SNAP benefits. For SNAP purchases, shoppers should call Market Umbrella staff at (504) 495-1459 after creating a customer account for SNAP verification. SNAP benefit recipients can also utilize Market Umbrella’s Market Match program, which matches SNAP purchases dollar for dollar, up to $20, so don’t forget to add those fruits, veggies, and food-bearing plant starts to your cart! For $20, SNAP shoppers can receive $40 worth of produce using Market Match. This program doubles the buying power of vulnerable shoppers, giving them a little extra help putting healthy food on the table, and is funded through generous donations.

Bucktown Harbor is located at 325 Metairie Hammond Hwy. on Lake Pontchartrain. Customers will enter from Metairie Hammond Hwy., proceed up and over the levee, and veer right into the gravel lot before the marina to queue up for entry into the market. Market Umbrella staff members will be assisting drivers to help the line run smoothly.