Crescent City Classic watching coronavirus and promising safe event

NEW ORLEANS — Organizers of this year’s Crescent City Classic say they are in touch with the New Orleans Health Department and the CDC to monitor any developments or directives regarding the coronavirus. The race is April 11 and will take as many as 30,000 runners and walkers from around the world on the 10k race through the streets of the city.

“So from now to the event, there’s nothing to indicate we will be canceling or postponing our event,” Tim Levy told reporters during a news conference on Thursday. Levy is the chairman of the Crescent City Fitness Foundation, the group that produces the race. “We are in touch with authorities at the local and federal level, and we’ll be very cooperative with their instructions.”

The Crescent City Classic is a 6.2 mile course that will take runners and walkers from the Mercedes Benz Superdome through the French Quarter and on to City Park for the Michelin Ultra Post Race Fest complete with live music, 227 kegs of draft beer, and 43,000 servings of red beans and jambalaya.

“So please rest assured that we will have nothing but a safe event,” Levy said.

On Thursday, race organizers also released the list of more than 20 local nonprofits that will benefit from the race’s charity program. Last year, it raised $1.2 million, and they hope to raise at least $1 million this year.

