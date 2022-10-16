NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival concludes Sunday, but not without some more music, and of course, delicious barbecue.

It’s been nearly three years since the last one because of the pandemic.

“[There were] definitely some ups and downs in putting it all together, but we have a wonderful team here, and we are so motivated to bring musicians back to this stage, to get workers back working, the food vendors and the craft vendors,” Kia Robinson Hatfield, the director of programs, marketing and communications at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation, said.

The festival marked a milestone this year, and veteran attendees were glad to be back.

“Yes, I think we’ve been to every one of these Crescent City Blues and BBQ [Festival], 15 years,” Bob Osborn, who traveled from Longview, Texas, said.

Happening at Lafayette Square, the festival was made up of two stages and surrounding food, drink and art vendors.

“The music is always the centerpiece, but the food makes it all wonderful as well,” Michael Paz, who works alongside musicians, said. “I just had some boudin and some corn grits with Gouda cheese, and it was very good.”

However, the music is the reason people stick around.

“On Friday, I played with John Cleary and the Absolute Monster Gentlemen,” local musician Cornell Williams said. “Today, I’m playing with Joy Clark, and it’s a great honor to be with both of those acts.”

The festival wraps up at 8:30 p.m.

Proceeds that don’t go into the pockets of the musicians and vendors go toward the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation.

If you like what you heard at the festival, Williams said there is an opportunity to jam out next Sunday at 2915 Camp Street from 6 – 7:30 p.m.