Crawfish during the crisis

Michael's Seafood has long lines of social distancing crawfish lovers

JEFFERSON, La – Frank Caracci moves like a machine.

He’s a man on a mission.

At Michael’s Seafood at 3917 Jefferson Highway.

This place is busy all the time.

Any time, anybody needs to buy crawfish.

WGNO News features reporter Wild Bill Wood says this season is different.

The prices.

The pandemic.

Lining up for seafood means standing six feet apart.

Some people wearing masks.

Everybody out here social distancing.

The line gets long.

But everybody in it wants to be here.

Like gumbo and good times, seafood is central to the state’s rich, delicious history.

No matter what happens.

Not even a crisis could keep crawfish out of Louisiana’s future.