METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — A person is dead after a crash on the interstate Saturday (April 8th).

Louisiana State Police say the crash happened around noon on I-10 West near the Causeway exit.

The crash remains under investigation.

At this time drivers in the area are experiencing slow traffic as police investigative the crash. Drivers are advised to take alternative routes.

