METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — A person is dead after a crash on the interstate Saturday (April 8th).
Louisiana State Police say the crash happened around noon on I-10 West near the Causeway exit.
The crash remains under investigation.
At this time drivers in the area are experiencing slow traffic as police investigative the crash. Drivers are advised to take alternative routes.
Latest Posts:
- Former SC daycare employee accused of yanking, harming toddlers
- Firefighters battle flames of two fires throughout New Orleans Saturday
- Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith enters transfer portal
- Four things to know about the Texas abortion pill ruling
- LAPD says puppy OK after being tossed from car during pursuit
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.