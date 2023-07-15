HANCOCK COUNTY, Ms. (WGNO) — A car crash claimed the life of a 28-year-old man on Saturday, July 15.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 11:00 a.m. on Interstate 10 in Hancock County.

Reports show that Codie Beasley, of Vancleave, Mississippi, was driving on Interstate 10 when he hit another driver.

He died on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.