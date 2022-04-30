NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — WGNO News caught up with some Jazz Fest vendors as they were setting up for day 2 of the festival.

Some of them were local, some of them come from out-of-state, selling jewelry, clothing and artwork.

Ken “Ras Tree” Beauchum, the owner of Aboriginal Bling Blam, was celebrating the business’ 15th year.

“The 15 year moniker is the crystal anniversary,” Beauchum said. “I started in New Orleans. We’re all around the French Quarter selling jewelry. Now, the Lord has blessed me to grow into Jazz Fest as well.”

The company also does custom jewelry so you can bring them a stone of your own and they will make the jewelry the same day.