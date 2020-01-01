Covington’s Southern Hotel’s Pinecone Drop to welcome in 2020

Wild Bill Wood spent New Year's Eve at the Southern Hotel in Covington. The hotel threw a Roaring Twenties themed party to welcome in 2020. The Southern Hotel has also created a new tradition of counting down to the new year with a Pine Cone Drop.
by: Carly NasonPosted: / Updated:
Wild Bill Wood spent New Year's Eve at the Southern Hotel in Covington. The hotel threw a Roaring Twenties themed party to welcome in 2020. The Southern Hotel has also created a new tradition of counting down to the new year with a Pine Cone Drop.