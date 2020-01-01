Covington’s Southern Hotel’s Pinecone Drop to welcome in 2020

President Donald Trump's reelection campaign has run more than 200 misleading political advertisements on Facebook in the past day claiming the "Fake News media" will attempt to block the campaign's upcoming Super Bowl ad — despite federal regulations that require the TV spot be aired.

The messages, posted to Facebook on Thursday and Friday and disclosed on the tech platform's advertising transparency website, represent the latest example of the social media giant's willingness to let politicians misdirect users and could revive criticism that the company profits from misinformation. Facebook declined to comment.