Covington PD officer booked with juvenile pornography charge

COVINGTON, La — Covington Police officer Joseph “Trey” Mahon was booked into the Saint Tammany Parish Jail on Wednesday, May 12, on a charge of Pornography Involving Juveniles.

According to records, a law enforcement agency other than the Saint Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office handled the arrest. As of Wednesday night, records showed that Mahon was awaiting a court appearance for his bond to be set.

The CPD says that Mahon has been a fulltime employee with the department since 2007. In August of 2020, the department announced that he had been promoted to Deputy Chief of Police.

As of Wednesday night, no additional information regarding the arrest or Mahon’s status with the Covington Police Department was available.