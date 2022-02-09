COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — A 20-year-old Covington man was arrested on 29th Street on Wednesday after receiving a tip from an agency hotline.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, Alving Alvin Laurent was captured after initially fleeing authorities.

Laurent was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:

Possession of a stolen firearm

possession of a scheduled one illegal narcotic

possession of a firearm in the presence of illegal narcotics

In light of the arrest, Sheriff Randy Smith lauded the use of the hotline.

“It has worked for years and we will continue to be vigilant with taking drugs and illegally possessed weapons off the street of St. Tammany,” he said. “No matter where it is in the parish, our detectives will investigate and make the appropriate arrests when crimes are being committed.”